Dangote Resumes Sell Of Petrol In Naira

The Dangote refinery says it has resumed the sale of fuel in naira.

In a memo sent to marketers on Saturday, a copy of which was made available to our on Saturday, the refinery said this was due to the intervention of the naira-for-crude technical committee.

“Following the intervention of the Naira for Crude Technical Committee Chairman, we are pleased to inform you of the resumption of PMS sales in Naira commencing immediately.

“You may kindly proceed to place your orders in naira for both self-collection and free delivery of PMS to the earlier advised locations across the country. Thank you for your continued patronage,” the memo read.

In an earlier memo on Friday, the refinery announced the suspension of petrol sales in naira, effective from Sunday, September 28, 2025, citing the exhaustion of its crude-for-naira allocation as the reason.

“We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our naira-crude allocations, and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in naira going forward.

“Kindly note that this suspension of Naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th of September, 2025. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of supply once the situation has been resolved.

“All customers with PMS transactions in Naira who would like a refund of their current payments should formally request the processing of their refund,” the refinery said.

However, the intervention of the Federal Government committee in charge of the naira-for-crude deal was said to have resolved the differences