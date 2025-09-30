Court Remands Lagos NURTW Chieftain ‘Shamelon’ Over Alleged Killing Of Adeshina Rahman

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ebute Metta has remanded a Lagos State chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Samsideen Oladiti, popularly known as Shamelon, over allegations of murder and assault.

CKNNews gathered that Shamelon is accused of being behind the death of Adeshina Rahman and was also captured on video assaulting a dispatch rider in the Lagos Island area of the state.

According to court proceedings monitored by Lagos Reporters, the union strongman allegedly attacked and killed Rahman during a violent incident, while the viral footage of him assaulting the rider further fueled public outrage.

The Magistrate ordered that he be remanded in custody pending the outcome of investigations and legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





The case has once again raised concerns about violence and lawlessness associated with transport union activities in Lagos, particularly on the Island, where commuters and traders often complain of intimidation and extortion by union members.

Civil rights groups said that the Lagos State Government and security agencies must use the case as an opportunity to curb the excesses of violent union leaders and restore order to the transport sector.