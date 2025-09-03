Court Orders DNA On Late Mohbad's Son

The Ikorodu Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered DNA tests to be conducted on Liam Aloba, the son of the late Mohbad.

The tests are to be carried out in accredited and recognized hospitals, both in Nigeria and abrabrok

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga issued the order while ruling on an application filed by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, who requested a paternity test.

The court further directed that:

Two DNA tests be conducted: one in Nigeria and another outside the country.

Both parties or their representatives must be present when the samples are collected.

The case was adjourned to November 11, 2025, for further proceedings.