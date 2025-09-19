Breaking: Police Arrest Online Publisher Fejiro Oliver On Delta Governor’s Orders, Flown To Asaba

A journalist and critic of the Delta State Governor, Fejiro Oliver, has been arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID).

According to sources , Oliver was arrested on the orders of the governor, Sheriff Oborevwori. 

He was picked up from his office in Garki, Abuja, taken to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), and later moved to the airport for onward transfer to Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Oliver, known for his commentaries on governance in Delta and other stated in the South South, has consistently accused the governor of mismanagement and complicity in the alleged oppression of citizens by the Nigerian police.

No reasons have been adduced for his arrest 

Oliver was also arrested some years back and locked up at Ikoyi Prisons over allegations he made against some individuals 

He was later released 

