Breaking: PENGASSAN Orders Immediate Cut Off Of Gas And Crude Oil Supply To Dangote Petroleum Refinery

As the face off between Dangote Refinery and Petroleum workers worsens , the umbrella body of Senior Staff workers in the sector PENGASSAN has ordered shutdown of gas supply to Dangote Refinery with immediate effect

PENGASSAN in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its National Secretary also ordered the shutdown of crude supply to the Refinery

This followed accusations by the Union that Dangote Refinery sacked it's workers who recently joined the Union and replaced them with foreigners

Dangote on its part claimed the sack was due to ongoing reorganisation

