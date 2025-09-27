Breaking: PENGASSAN Orders Immediate Cut Off Of Gas And Crude Oil Supply To Dangote Petroleum Refinery

byCKN NEWS -
0


 As the face off between Dangote Refinery and Petroleum workers worsens , the umbrella body of Senior Staff workers in the sector PENGASSAN has ordered shutdown of gas supply to Dangote Refinery with immediate effect 

PENGASSAN in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its National Secretary also ordered the shutdown of crude supply to the Refinery 

This followed accusations by the Union that Dangote Refinery sacked it's workers who recently joined the Union and replaced them with foreigners

Dangote on its part claimed the sack was due to ongoing reorganisation 

More details later

PENGASSAN STATEMENT 



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال