Ballon d’Or 2025: Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie Rated 4th Best Keeper In The World

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, came 4th in the 2025 in the award for the best women’s goalkeeper, won by England’s Hannah Hampton.

Hampton was announced as the winner at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, finishing ahead of Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, and Daphne van Domselaar.

Nnadozie was part of the Nigerian women’s team that clinched a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title last month.

She also recently completed a move from Paris FC to Brighton.

Both Nigerians nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or failed to win, including the Falcons’ head coach, Justine Madugu.



