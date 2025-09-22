Armed Robbers Attacked DIG Frank Mba’s Community, Not Home...Police

The Enugu State Police Command has denied a viral social media post alleging that the country home of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, was attacked and his parents or relatives targeted for kidnapping.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the police said the report was false.

The PPRO stated that on September 18, 2025, police operatives only responded to a distress call and repelled an armed robbery attack in the Ezimo community, DIG Mbah’s community. “During the shootout, a police officer sustained gunshot injuries and later died in the hospital.”

The statement noted that one male suspect had been arrested and is assisting the police in the ongoing discreet investigation and manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, according to the statement, urged operatives to sustain the lead already established towards apprehending the suspects.

“The command remains unwavering in its commitment to combating violent crimes in Enugu State,” Giwa said as quoted in the statement.

The police urged the public to disregard the false report and appreciate their efforts in maintaining law and order in the state.



