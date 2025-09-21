Any Leader Who Fails To Perform Should Be Voted Out..Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said any leader who fails to perform should be voted out of office if proper elections were conducted.

Describing electoral manipulation as one of the biggest threats to democracy in Africa, he said unless stakeholders come together to rethink and reform democracy, it may collapse in Africa.

Jonathan spoke at the 2025 edition of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue, held in Accra, Ghana.

In a statement on Saturday, Communications Officer at Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, quoted the former President as saying that where democracy fails to meet expectations, desperation can open the door to authoritarianism.

He added that leaders must commit to the kind of democracy that guarantees a great future for the children where their voices matter.

He said: “Democracy in Africa continent is going through a period of strain and risk collapse unless stakeholders came together to rethink and reform it. Electoral manipulation remains one of the biggest threats in Africa.

“We in Africa must begin to look at our democracy and rethink it in a way that works well for us and our people. One of the problems is our electoral system. People manipulate the process to remain in power by all means.

“If we had proper elections, a leader who fails to perform would be voted out. But in our case, people use the system to perpetuate themselves even when the people don’t want them.

“Our people want to enjoy their freedoms. They want their votes to count during elections. They want equitable representation and inclusivity. They want good education. Our people want security. They want access to good healthcare. They want jobs. They want dignity. When leaders fail to meet these basic needs, the people become disillusioned.”

He also spoke on youth participation in governance, describing it as very encouraging, but emphasisied that for the youth to succeed in governance, they need the wisdom and experience of older people to guide them.

Also speaking, President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, alongside former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and other leaders and policymakers called for a rethink of Africa’s democratic practices to ensure that it delivers peace, accountability, and sustainable development to the people.





Mahama said democracy would not survive unless Africans actively worked to protect and strengthen it.

“Democracy will not survive if we don’t work for it. We need a reset of democracy and governance to ensure accountability. Anybody who wants to serve must be accountable to the people. Our citizens are tired of corruption, misgovernance, and lack of opportunities.”

“To renew democracy, we must strengthen institutions, deliver development, and educate our citizens. We must protect the media and civic space. A free press is democracy’s immune system. Democracy dies when citizens lose faith, when leaders abandon integrity, and when institutions succumb to capture. But democracy can be renewed when citizens rise to defend it.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the chairman of the event, said Africa’s current democratic practice is unsustainable and must be urgently reformed.

The democracy dialogue was also attended by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto diocese of Catholic, church among others who all stressed that democracy in Africa must go beyond elections to include accountability, service, and discipline.



