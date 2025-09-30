Another Lagos Council Top Female Executive Dies, Fifth In Two Months





Lagos State has been thrown into mourning yet again following the death of Mrs. Khadijat Adebimpe Akintola, the Council Manager of Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Her passing on Monday, September 29, 2025, marks the fifth female local government official to die in Lagos since the July 27 swearing-in of new council chairmen across the state. Unlike the previous four, Mrs. Akintola was not an elected official but a senior council administrator.

The council confirmed that Mrs. Akintola, who was also the Chairman of the Forum of Council Managers in Lagos State and Head of Administration of Coker/Aguda LCDA, died after a brief illness. She was widely described as a dedicated administrator who served her community with distinction.

Her death follows a string of tragic losses that have unsettled the Lagos political landscape:

Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor, Ward C1, Ibeju-Lekki LGA – died August 13, barely two weeks after inauguration.

Zainab Shotayo, Councillor and Chief Whip, Ward C3, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA – died August 18.

Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose, Vice Chairman, Badagry West LCDA – died September 20.

Basirat (Oluwakemi) Mayabikan, Councillor, Ward F, Shomolu LGA – died September 21.

Now, with the death of Mrs. Akintola, the toll has risen to five, sparking fresh concerns and deepening grief across the state.

While officials continue to attribute the deaths to illness and natural causes, public anxiety has grown over the frequency and timing of the tragedies, coming just weeks into the new administration at the local government level.

Leaders across Lagos have expressed condolences, describing Mrs. Akintola as a pillar of grassroots governance. Calls are also mounting for improved health checks, welfare support, and transparency regarding the circumstances of these deaths to reassure the public.