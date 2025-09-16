Alleged N500m Fraud: Court Dismisses Aminah Orimoloye Application For Release From EFCC Custody

Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, September 15, 2025, dismissed an application filed by a businesswoman Aminah Momoh-Orimoloye seeking her release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Momoh-Orimoloye, a United Kingdom citizen and coordinator of the Economic Empowerment of Women and Youth in Livestock Agriculture, EEWYLA, was arrested on August 5, 2025, following a petition alleging conspiracy and diversion of funds.

Investigations revealed that Salihu Mohammed allegedly received ₦1.663 billion for a foreign exchange transaction, of which only ₦1.163 billion could be accounted for.

Further investigation, however, revealed that Momoh-Orimoloye, Mohammed, Auwal Ali, and others at large allegedly conspired to divert the balance of ₦500 million.





