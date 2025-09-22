Akwa Ibom Gov Felicitates With First Lady Remi Tinubu @ 65

65 Glorious Cheers To Our First Lady, H.E. Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON

First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria

On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I join your dear family, millions of Nigerians, friends and associates to wish you a happy birthday!

You have been a rock- solid pillar of support to your dear husband, our President and Commander- In- Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as he works diligently to fix our economy and renew our collective hopes in inherent greatness of our dear Nation.

Through your signature pet Project “Renewed Hope Initiative”, you have shown compassion to the poor and the vulnerable while galvanizing Nigerians, especially women to get on board the train of hope through agriculture, economic empowerment, social investments, education and health.

As your mark your birthday today, I pray for continuous robust health, wisdom and more blessings of unquantifiable proportions.

Happy birthday again, to the Mother of our dear Nation!

Governor Umo Eno

Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State