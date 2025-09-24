Accolades As Veteran Actor Segun Arinze Celebrates 60th Birthday

Accolades As Veteran Actor Segun Celebrates 60th Birthday

From his unforgettable role as Black Arrow in the Nollywood classic Silent Night, to his countless performances on screen and stage, Segun has remained a force of nature in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Beyond acting, his iconic voice has powered jingles, documentaries, adverts, and films, making him one of the most respected voice-over artistes in Africa.

But Segun Arinze is more than just an artiste. He is a mentor, leader, and builder. He served as the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), where he contributed immensely to Nollywood’s growth, and today he continues to serve as President of the Association of Voice Over Artistes (AVOA) Nigeria, championing the recognition and welfare of talents across the industry.





At 60, Segun Arinze stands tall – a man whose passion, resilience, and creativity have inspired generations. He has given his voice, his art, and his heart to the world, and his legacy continues to grow.

Here’s to many more years of impact, laughter, creativity, and excellence. 🎂🥂

Happy 60th Birthday to Segun Arinze – a legend, a leader!