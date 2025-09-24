Accolades As Veteran Actor Segun Arinze Celebrates 60th Birthday

byCKN NEWS -
0


Accolades As Veteran Actor Segun Celebrates 60th Birthday 

From his unforgettable role as Black Arrow in the Nollywood classic Silent Night, to his countless performances on screen and stage, Segun has remained a force of nature in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Beyond acting, his iconic voice has powered jingles, documentaries, adverts, and films, making him one of the most respected voice-over artistes in Africa.

But Segun Arinze is more than just an artiste. He is a mentor, leader, and builder. He served as the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), where he contributed immensely to Nollywood’s growth, and today he continues to serve as President of the Association of Voice Over Artistes (AVOA) Nigeria, championing the recognition and welfare of talents across the industry.


At 60, Segun Arinze stands tall – a man whose passion, resilience, and creativity have inspired generations. He has given his voice, his art, and his heart to the world, and his legacy continues to grow.

Here’s to many more years of impact, laughter, creativity, and excellence. 🎂🥂

Happy 60th Birthday to Segun Arinze – a legend, a leader!

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال