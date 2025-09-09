37 Year Old Man Arrested Over Nigerian Death In UK

The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police said it has arrested and charged a prime suspect, Andre Wright-Walters, in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old Nigerian, James Gbadamosi.

It was learnt from a statement on Monday by the Met. police that Gbadamosi was attacked and assaulted on August 24 on Ballam High Road at about 4 pm, leading to life-threatening injuries.

Following the receipt of the information, police operatives stormed the scene of the assault on Balham High Road and took Gbadamosi to a hospital.

The statement noted that Gbadamosi, however, succumbed to the injuries when he gave up the ghost on Friday.

The statement read, “Police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in Balham High Road at around 15:40 hours on Sunday, 24 August.

“A man aged 67 was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and sadly died in hospital on Friday, September 5. He has been named as James Gbadamosi.”

Following the incident, the police said they arrested 37-year-old Wright-Walter and charged him with assault in August, but he was granted bail.

Meanwhile, he was rearrested on Saturday after the death of Gbadamosi and was charged before a magistrate’s court on Monday.

The statement continued, “Andre Wright-Walters, 37 (05.02.1988) of Avery Hill, Greenwich, was charged on Sunday, September 7. He appears at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8 September. Wright-Walters was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 6 September.

“He had previously been charged on Wednesday, August 27, with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a class A drug, after being arrested the same day.

“He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 28, and was released on bail to appear at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Wednesday, September 24.”

The police added that another suspected accomplice (name withheld) was arrested in connection with the murder but had been granted bail pending further investigations.

“A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on Wednesday, August 27, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

“She was re-arrested on Saturday, September 6, for conspiracy to commit murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries,” the statement concluded.

Gbadamosi’s death joined the growing list of Nigerians killed in the United Kingdom in suspicious circumstances.

It was reported on August 6 how 60-year-old Nkiru Chima, a Nigerian, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her apartment located in Romford, United Kingdom.

The UK Met Police had disclosed that the police received a distress report from the British Transport Police, and upon getting to the apartment, they discovered the lifeless body of Chima with multiple stab wounds.

In a similar incident, a London Central Criminal Court sentenced a Spanish-Brazilian, Marcus Monzo, to life imprisonment for killing a 14-year-old British-Nigerian schoolboy, Daniel Anjorin.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of Nigerians in the diaspora, amidst apathy towards migrants in the UK