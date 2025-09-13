13 Year Old School Pupil Raped , Murdered By Unknown Assailant

Amina Kemsa Post on social media on the incident

"I am very very very very upset. 13 year old Mary Teresa from Kamsama JSS, Suba North was on her way home for lunch the day before yesterday when she disappeared.

Her body was recovered yesterday. It appears she was raped and acid poured on her face, private parts and legs. I even got more, upset especially after speaking to the distraught mother.

She was an only girl. The matter has been reported to the police and I have forwarded the matter to FIDA and CRADLE for follow up. I will be following up myself. I am upset.

Very upset. I encourage anyone with information to forward to my office or the police.( useless people why rep mtoto mdogo ) "



