Why British Airways Disembarked 58 Passengers In Abuja

British Airways on Friday morning dropped 58 passengers from boarding its Abuja-to-London flight after a faulty door was discovered.

Michael Achimugu, spokesperson for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), disclosed the incident in a post on X.

He explained that after the fault was detected, “the seats around the door had to be kept unoccupied for safety reasons.”

The affected flight, BA052 ABV-LHR, was scheduled for Friday morning. Achimugu urged passengers to seek redress, saying: “Affected passengers can file for compensation. Arrangements are being made to airlift them tomorrow morning.”

He confirmed that “hotel accommodation has been provided, and 28 passengers opted to return home, while 30 accepted the offer.”

The NCAA official also advised travellers on the best course of action in such situations: “The first resort in situations like this is to locate the NCAA Consumer Protection Officers at the terminal, and they will ensure that your right to care is protected (if the airline delays).”



