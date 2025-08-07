ValueJet Incident ..Kwam 1 Responsds To Allegations Leveled Against Him

K1 De Ultimate and the ValueJet Episode: Setting the Record Straight

Our attention has been drawn to reports alleging that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate) displayed unruly conduct while attempting to board a ValueJet flight on August 5, 2025, allegedly causing a breach of aviation protocol.

We wish to categorically state that this narrative is not only exaggerated but also misleading.

At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations. The substance in question — which was wrongly sensationalized — was nothing more than plain drinking water, given to him at the airport lounge while he waited to board the aircraft. Despite his respectful effort to clarify this, the situation was unnecessarily escalated.

Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are completely unfounded. The veteran artiste, who is globally respected and frequently travels both locally and internationally, understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols.

If indeed there had been anything inappropriate in his conduct, the Head of Airport Security, officials from relevant agencies such as FAAN and NCAA, as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, would not have reached out personally to appeal, tender apologies, and even go as far as arranging a private jet to fly him to Lagos — at no cost. Despite persistent persuasion from the airline’s top executives, K1 graciously declined the offer.

It must also be emphasized that K1 was the victim in this incident. No one else but him and his personal assistant was directly involved. A few concerned passengers who witnessed the incident firsthand appealed to him to remain calm, recognizing the undue pressure he was under.

In light of recent developments, it is important to note that the pilot involved now has her license suspended. Given the circumstances, it is no surprise if she attempts to deflect blame — surely, she must lie to cover herself up.

We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment. K1 remains a law-abiding citizen and continues to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is responsibly resolved.





Signed:

Kunle Rasheed

Media Aide to K1 De Ultimate

August 6, 2025