U.S. To Approve $346m Arms Sale To Nigeria

The United States State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Nigeria of munitions, precision bombs, precision rockets, and related equipment valued at an estimated $346 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed that it delivered the required certification to Congress on Wednesday, notifying lawmakers of the planned sale.

According to the DSCA, the Government of Nigeria has requested to purchase 1,002 MK-82 general purpose 500 lb bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups (AFGs) for 500 lb Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517 MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control groups for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) all-up-rounds, each comprising a WGU-59/B guidance section, high-explosive warhead, and MK66-4 rocket motor.

Non-major defense equipment (non-MDE) items in the package include FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes, bomb components, impulse cartridges, high-explosive and practice rockets, integration support and test equipment, as well as U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics services.

The State Department said, “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

It added that the deal would enhance Nigeria’s ability to respond to current and future threats, “through operations against terrorist organizations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.”

The DSCA noted that the sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region and that Nigeria would have no difficulty integrating the munitions into its armed forces.





The principal contractors for the potential sale are RTX Missiles and Defense (Tucson, AZ), Lockheed Martin Corporation (Archibald, PA), and BAE Systems (Hudson, NH). The U.S. Government is not aware of any offset agreement linked to the deal, but any such arrangement would be negotiated between Nigeria and the contractors.





The agency also stated that no additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives would be assigned to Nigeria for the implementation of the sale, and that there would be no adverse effect on U.S. defense readiness.





The final cost is expected to be lower than the initial estimate, depending on Nigeria’s final requirements, available budget authority, and the conclusion of signed agreements.



