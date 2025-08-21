TVC Management Congratulates Stella Din On Appointment

Special Message from the CEO: Farewell & Congratulations on Federal Appointment to Stella Din-Jacob

Dear Colleagues,

I am delighted to announce that the Federal Government has confirmed the appointment of Stella Din-Jacob, fondly called 'The General' by the newsroom staff as the new Executive Director, News of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). This appointment takes effect immediately and reflects the President’s commitment to strengthening national broadcasting as a platform for unity, cohesion, and diplomacy.

Stella joined us on October 1, 2018, bringing with her over two decades of senior broadcast news experience from Silverbird Group, Minaj Broadcast Group, and Channels Television. In her 6+ years at TVC News, she has been a conscientious leader and astute broadcast journalist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our organization. From creating award-winning programmes, nurturing young talent who today serve across various television stations in Nigeria, to ensuring the consistency and credibility of our hourly bulletins, she has been instrumental in sustaining our “First for Breaking News” mantra.

Under her leadership, TVC News rose to become one of the top three most-watched news stations in Nigeria. She successfully steered one of the largest newsrooms in the country, with correspondents across more than 30 states, and supervised what was arguably the most extensive election coverage in Nigeria’s history during the 2023 polls. These remarkable achievements further cemented her reputation as a major player in the news industry, earning her the recognition of being named No. 1 Woman in Journalism in Africa by WiJAfrica in 2024.

While we are saddened to see her move on, we are extremely proud that her journey continues in service to the nation. On behalf of the management team and all of us at TVC Communications, I warmly congratulate Stella on this well-deserved appointment and wish her the very best as she takes on this national responsibility. We are proud to have nurtured leadership talent of such calibre, and we know she will make us proud as she contributes to the growth of national broadcasting.

Thank you, Stella, for your incredible years of service at TVC News. Please join me in celebrating this milestone and in wishing her every success in this new chapter.

Warm regards,