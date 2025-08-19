Social Media Influencer VeryDarkMan Blocks Dangote Trucks From Plying Auchi..Benin Expressway

There was pandemonium in Auchi yesterday when Nigerian activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, led other indigenes in Edo State to block all Dangote trucks from plying the roads.

In a viral video, VeryDarkMan stormed Auchi, blocking all Dangote trucks and declaring that the people of Auchi have no choice but to stop all Dangote drivers from using their roads until the company pays the medical bills of the abandoned victim, takes responsibility for the damages caused, and properly regulates its drivers.

This comes after two major incidents involving Dangote trucks in the state. On Sunday, August 17, 2025, three persons were killed in Auchi, Edo State, when two trucks, one belonging to Dangote Cement, another unidentified truck, and a GLK Benz were involved in an accident in front of the Omega Fire Ministry at about midday.

In a viral video captured by a church member, a male voice was heard saying, “We just closed from church. A serious accident just happened in front of Omega Fire Ministry; a Dangote truck crushed about five vehicles in front of the church.”

‘’They are rescuing others who are still alive. Hold the driver, hold the driver.”The accident, which involved the two trucks and the GLK Benz, claimed the lives of the three occupants in the Benz.

The Senior Pastor and General Overseer of the church, Johnson Suleman, described the incident as an avoidable tragedy, blaming it on the recklessness of poorly trained truck drivers.

Before the Omega incident, a truck belonging to Dangote had hit RuthOtabor, leading to the amputation of one of her legs.



