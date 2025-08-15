Senegal Introduces Compulsory E-Visa Payments For European Visitors

Senegal has introduced mandatory e-visa payments for travelers from the U.S., UK, France, China, and other non-African countries as part of major immigration reforms.

The new policy aims to streamline entry procedures while generating revenue and strengthening border control. African travelers remain exempt from the charges.


According to the Young President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye “If they can make Africa pay for bush entry, why can’t Africa make them pay for bush entry?”

