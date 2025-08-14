Rivers Police Arrest Pastor , Rescue Kids Seen Being Tortured In Viral Video

The Rivers State Police Command has taken swift action in response to a distressing online video, circulating  on social media, depicting the dehumanization of minors within a Church setting, where the presiding Pastor, Pastor Ifediorah Onyeibor Joseph, 'm' aged 41, has been arrested in connection with the incident .

Preliminary investigations reveal that Pastor Ifediorah allegedly organized a 3-day program for children in his Church, purportedly for "spiritual cleaning," claiming to have been inspired by the Holy Spirit. 

Upon receiving this information, Operatives from the Rivers State Police Command through coordinated intelligence, arrested the pastor and several Church members at the scene.

A thorough investigation is currently underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be made public as more information becomes available.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju psc mnips, urges the public to remain calm and peaceful while the investigation is ongoing. 

He urges members of the public to report any suspicious activities or concerns to the nearest Police Station or other Security agencies. 

He reiterates the Command's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens, particularly vulnerable populations such as minors. 

The Command will continue to work tirelessly to address any issues that may compromise the security and dignity of individuals within our State.

