Renowned American Judge Frank Caprio Dies At 88

World-famous American judge Frank Caprio, popularly celebrated for his compassion and humility in the courtroom, has passed away at the age of 88.

The Rhode Island judge became a global sensation after clips of his courtroom sessions went viral on social media, showing his kind and empathetic approach to justice.

Caprio died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Shockingly, just hours before his death, he had taken to Instagram to share an emotional message with fans, thanking them for their prayers. 

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback. 

I’m back in the hospital now and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.”

