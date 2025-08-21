Renowned American Judge Frank Caprio Dies At 88

World-famous American judge Frank Caprio, popularly celebrated for his compassion and humility in the courtroom, has passed away at the age of 88.

The Rhode Island judge became a global sensation after clips of his courtroom sessions went viral on social media, showing his kind and empathetic approach to justice.

Caprio died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Shockingly, just hours before his death, he had taken to Instagram to share an emotional message with fans, thanking them for their prayers.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback.

I’m back in the hospital now and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.”