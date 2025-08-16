Remains Of Former Green Eagles Captain Christian Chukwu Laid To Rest

The late Nigerian football legend and coach, Christian Chukwu, popularly called “Chairman”, was on Saturday laid to rest in his country home, Obe, in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwu, the former Super Eagles captain and head coach, passed away on April 12, at the age of 74.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State said the burial event had brought to an end almost 10 days of events starting from the night of tributes in Lagos and Enugu.

He explained that a colloquium and other ceremonial activities were carried out in honour of the football icon.





“For me, and I believe for so many as well, it is difficult for you to have met Chairman without being inspired by his simplicity and humility.

“Without a doubt, he was disciplined, dignified, polite, and empathetic,” Mbah said.

Consoling the family, the governor said, “As a government, we are going to always stand by you and ensure that Chukwu is

immortalised, for indeed he served and loved Enugu and Nigeria with all his heart.

“Let us be comforted by the remarkable memory and legacies he left behind”.

Earlier in his homily, the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt Rev. Samuel Ike, extolled Chukwu’s exploits, contributions and development to football in Nigeria and Africa.

He described him as a “strong man” that led his team on a journey and fought and won several battles, as well as a committed family man that loved his family and relations.

“Chukwu has won battles with Rangers, Super Eagles and others. The Lord has been gracious unto him through several battles; he was an all-rounded man, very generous, and his generosity extended to the family of St Philip’s Church, Obe,” Ike said.

He said that in 1980, after winning the Nations Cup, together with many of his contemporaries, Chukwu was given the National Honour.

“In 2012, he had an account of his remarkable achievement and contribution to the development of football on the African continent and was given the prestigious African Football Legend Award,” he stressed.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Chukwuemeka Chukwu Jr thanked the guests for honouring and paying their last respects to his father.

Chukwu was born in Enugu and is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest defenders of all time.

Chukwu, revered for his leadership and defensive mastery, captained both Enugu Rangers and the Nigerian national team, leading the country to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

He later managed the Super Eagles and Rangers, earning respect for his discipline, humility, and commitment to the game.

Dignitaries at the burial were former Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, represented by the Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Mr George Aluo, and Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen. Victor Umeh, Peter Obi

Others are members of the Enugu Executive Council, the retired Anglican Archbishop of the Enugu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, ex-Rangers players, the former Chairman of the Enugu Sports Club, Chief Nnanna Atuonwu, and others.

(NAN)







