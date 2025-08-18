President Tinubu Arrives Japan For TICAD9

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), which kicks off on Wednesday in Yokohama.

President Tinubu, who arrived at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo at about 12:55am local time on Tuesday, was welcomed by Ambassador Hideo Matsubara, the Japanese Ambassador in Charge of TICAD, along with the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

TICAD9, which follows after the last one held in Tunisia in 2022, will hold from Wednesday, 20 to Friday 22 of August.

The conference, themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will focus on accelerating Africa’s economic transformation through private investment, innovation, and stronger institutions.

The President is scheduled to attend plenary sessions, hold bilateral talks with world leaders, and engage Japanese business executives, including companies with existing or potential investments in Nigeria.