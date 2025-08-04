Police Recover Body Of Missing Real Estate CEO In Bayelsa

Operatives of the Rapid Response Unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command have recovered the dead body of a missing real estate operator, Richard Ekpebohis, days after he was declared missing by his family.

His decomposing body was found in the forest between the new NDDC road and Otuokpoti in Ogbia Local Council of the state.

The police discovered that the deceased was shot in the head in an execution- style manner and then dumped in the bush.

Ekpebohis, a graduate of Niger Delta University, was the Vice Chairman of the Real Estate Consultants Association of Bayelsa and hailed from Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Council. He was married with two children.

The 43-year-old man left home on July 24, 2025 and his wife became worried at about 2:00 a.m. when he failed to return home.

Despite several attempts to reach him on his mobile phone, he did not respond until three days later when he messaged her on WhatsApp, asking her not to pressure him and assuring her that he was fine. When his family threatened to involve the extended family, he promised to send money via Point of Sale (PoS), but instead, N15,300 was purportedly sent to a PoS agent, not to her account.

It was later discovered that the abductors used his phone to communicate with the wife.

Friends and colleagues of the deceased reported the matter to the police, leading to the involvement of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led by CSP Bishop Elemide.

The RRS, with the help of local youths and an eyewitness, discovered that two young men in a blue Honda V-boot car had abducted the deceased, taken him into the forest, and shot him.

The men fled the scene, taking the deceased’s Toyota Matrix car with them.

Police investigators found evidence of a struggle between the deceased and his killers, including footwear left a few metres from the body.

The youths, who assisted in recovering the body, described the location as a swamp, with the deceased’s head being fatally injured by a gunshot.

Sources at the police headquarters revealed that the homicide department of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has taken over the case and is pursuing two leads.

They are investigating the possibility of business dealings within the Real Estate Consultants Association or potential involvement in cyber crime or money laundering.

The Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, said he was aware of the situation and promised to bring the culprits to justice.