Police Arrest Two Cultists, Recover Arms In Akwa Ibom Hotel

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested two suspected cultists and recovered a firearm and ammunition during a raid in a brothel at Ikot-Udota in Iket Local Government Area of the state

The command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Timfon John, in a statement in Uyo on Saturday said the suspects were arrested on Thursday at 2:30 pm after intelligence revealed that some expelled students had formed a terror group and were engaging in a range of illicit activities—including extortion, rape, and cybercrime.

She said the suspects one Uwemedimo Michael Udah, 29, from Uyo Local Government Area and Prince Emmanuel Amasi-Tito, 32, from Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State were arrested during the raid.

Items recovered by the suspects include the following one English Beretta pistol with three rounds of 9mm live ammunition. One laptop, two Android phones. An MTN internet router, a cocktail of suspected drug concoctions and three copies of a power-of-attorney suspected to be stolen

The statement reads in part, ”On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 2:30pm, operatives of the command successfully arrested two suspected cultists and recovered a firearm, ammunition, and other items during a raid on a hotel in Ikot-Udota, Eket LGA.

”The command was acting on credible intelligence which indicated that expelled students and dropouts from a certain institution (name withheld) had formed criminal gangs and were engaging in a range of illicit activities—including extortion, rape, and cybercrime.

”When operatives raided a hotel (name withheld), the operation led to the arrest of two suspects namely: Uwemedimo Michael Udah, 29, from Uyo Local Government Area. Prince Emmanuel Amasi-Tito, 32, from Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State.”

John said preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang is led by two individuals, one Etieno Gideon James and another suspect known only as “Ale,” who are currently at large.

Attributing the successful operation to the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community, she said efforts are being intensified to arrest others who are at large.



