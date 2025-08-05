Peter Obi Congratulates Prof Chinwe Achebe At 90

90th Birthday Tribute to Professor Christina Chinwe Achebe

Dear Professor Achebe,

On this joyful occasion of your 90th birthday, I join your family, friends, and admirers across the world in celebrating a life of purpose and distinction.


Beyond being the devoted wife of the iconic Chinua Achebe, you have carved your own extraordinary legacy—as an educator, scholar, and mentor. From Queen’s College, Lagos to the University of London, UNN, and UMass Amherst, your academic journey has inspired generations. Your leadership in education, both in Nigeria and abroad, and your authorship of over 60 scholarly works, remain enduring contributions to knowledge and nation-building.


At 90, you are a beacon of grace, wisdom, and integrity. May God bless you with continued strength, peace, and the love of all those whose lives you’ve touched.


Happy 90th Birthday, Professor. We celebrate you with pride and gratitude.


- PO

