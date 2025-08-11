Pastor, Wife Arrested For Stealing Millions Of Naira Worth of Goods From Umuahia Boutique

A popular Umuahia-based fashion brand, Elix Designs, has alleged that a trusted staff member looted goods worth over ₦250 million from its boutique.

In an interview with Mr. Felix Nwachukwu, CEO of Elix Designs located on Azikiwe Road, said his salesgirl, Chidinma, allegedly conspired with her husband, a pastor and other employees to steal clothes, shoes, and jewellery from the shop.

According to him, he reported the matter to the police after discovering that goods are constantly missing from his shop and they can't give accurate account of sales.

Investigations reportedly revealed that Chidinma and her husband were planning to open a boutique with the goods stolen from his shop, Chidinma who is in custody of the police aas at the time of this report also confessed to selling some items in connivance with her pastor husband.

During a raid by the police, they recovered a truckload of clothing from her residence, while her husband escaped and has remained at large.