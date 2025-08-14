OAU Medical Student Commits Suicide After Failing Exam

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has confirmed the death of a part-two medical student, Ajibola Ibitayo, who reportedly committed suicide.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, on Thursday, stated that the student with the matriculation number: DEN/2021/023), committed suicide after failing his examinations.

Olarewaju said the results of examinations were released on Wednesday and it would have required Ibitayo to repeat Part Two for the second time.

“The entire community of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the death of a Part Two student of the Faculty of Dentistry

“The student, identified as Ajibola Ibitayo (Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023), committed suicide after learning that the results of the last semester examinations, released yesterday, would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year.

“He had already been repeating Part Two during the last session.

“The student, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State,” the statement read partly.

Saddened by the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Simeon Bamire, appealed to parents and guardians to instil in their children and wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

Bamire also urged students and young people to view failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward success and greater achievements.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant the parents, family, Faculty, College of Health Sciences, and the University community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.