Nigerian Jailed Five Years For Rape In UK

A 33-year-old Nigerian man, Segun Ogundipe, has been sentenced to five years in prison in the United Kingdom for raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Gloucester

It was learnt on Sunday, in a report published by Eye_opener220 on Instagram on Friday, that Ogundipe, who lived on Tuffley Lane, Gloucester, was convicted of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and assault by penetration despite denying the offences.

His sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court came just days after another Nigerian, Elvis Nosakhare, was jailed for six years for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s underage daughter.

According to Gloucestershire Police, in a report on July 28, the offences occurred in 2022 after Ogundipe met the woman at her workplace and invited her out for a drink.

During the evening, Ogundipe made increasingly sexual remarks that made her uncomfortable. He later drove to his house under the pretext of collecting something, where the survivor, after using the bathroom, was sexually assaulted and raped.

Even as he drove her to Cheltenham afterwards, the report added that he continued to touch her despite her repeated pleas to stop.

It disclosed that police officers on routine patrol stopped Ogundipe’s car, giving the survivor a chance to leave.

Although she initially did not want to disclose what had happened, the report noted that an officer noticed her distress, and she revealed that Ogundipe had raped her.

He was arrested, charged, and later claimed in court that the victim had initiated sexual activity and consented, a version the jury rejected.

Judge Lowe, who presided over the case, considered positive character references but ruled that the seriousness of the offence warranted a five-year prison term. Ogundipe will also face deportation.

In a statement read in court, the survivor stated, “It is still crazy to me to think how your words and your actions have made me question my worth entirely.

“Some days, what you did to me plays over and over in my head. What you did was vile and one of the worst things you could do to someone.

“I spent so long believing that I must have deserved what you did to me, but I know now that you had no right to the rights of my body. Every single part of my life paused. I had to leave my job, a job that I loved deeply, because I couldn’t cope.

“I became scared to meet new people, to even smile at someone out of fear that it would be taken the wrong way. I lost my spark, and even now I’m still only starting to heal.”

After sentencing, she urged other survivors to speak out.

“It doesn’t matter if you feel ashamed or if you feel you are somehow to blame. You will be believed and supported.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jon Furse praised the survivor’s courage, saying, “Ogundipe’s actions that night have caused serious harm and will have a lasting impact on the victim.

“We are dedicated to ensuring sexual offenders are held accountable for their horrific crimes, and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of rape or other sexual assaults to please come forward and speak to police.”







