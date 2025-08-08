Man Arrested For Poisoning Boy Who Stole Corns From His Farm

Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a chieftaincy title holder identified as Chief Ajibade Gbenga, the Ejimo of Ipetu-Ijesa, for allegedly forcing a young man to drink a poisonous substance over alleged theft.

CKNNews eported that the incident occurred in the Ireti Ayo area of Ilesa a week ago after the 25-year-old man identified as Ebenezer, allegedly stole two ears of corn from Ajibade’s farm. Read here

The spokesperson of the command, Abiodun Ojelabi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, August 7, said investigation had commenced into the matter.

Ojelabi also disclosed that the victim's father died of shock after some people informed him that his son had died of poisoning after being caught stealing.

In a short video posted by Osun journalist Isaac Haastrup, the chief was seen holding a cutlass and later forcing the young man to drink from a cup containing the poisonous substance.

“After he was forced to drink the substance, Chief Ajibade left him to go. We quickly rushed the boy to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa where doctors eventually neutralise the effect of the poison,”

"But when all that was going on, someone went to the house of the father of the victim and told him that his son had been poisoned for stealing corn and died. The man was seized by shock.

“He eventually died. But the boy that drank poison is alive and stable. Police have arrested the suspect in his hometown in Ipetu Ijesa and moved him to Osogbo for further investigations."

Giving more clarification about the incident, the PPRO, during a chat with the publication, identified the suspect as Chief Ajibade, aged 62 years.

“The boy allegedly stole two pieces of corn from the man’s farm. The man caught the suspect, beat him up and mixed a substance and forced the boy to drink it," he said.

“The boy drank it, but with the help of the good people around, they rushed the boy to a hospital.