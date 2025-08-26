IPI Nigeria Condemns Police Harassment of Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has condemned the arrest and harassment of journalist Azuka Ogujiuba by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub and a former journalist with ThisDay newspapers, has reportedly been arrested and detained on two occasions over her coverage of a court case involving a land dispute. Despite being based in Lagos, she has been repeatedly summoned to Abuja, raising concerns of intimidation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, IPI Nigeria described the police actions as “blatant harassment aimed at silencing a journalist for performing her lawful duties.” The institute said such treatment undermines press freedom, erodes public trust in the rule of law, and violates Nigeria’s commitments under both domestic and international human rights instruments.

The media rights body urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately halt the harassment and ensure that any allegations against Ogujiuba are addressed through lawful and constitutional means.

“If the police believe she has committed an offence, the appropriate step is to charge her before a competent court of law — not to subject her to endless intimidation,” the statement read.

IPI Nigeria warned that if the harassment continues, the Inspector-General risks being listed in its “Book of Infamy,” a public record of individuals and institutions accused of violating press freedom.

The institute further stressed that journalists must be able to cover matters of public interest without fear of detention or reprisals. “Any attempt to muzzle the press strikes at the very heart of Nigeria’s democracy and weakens public trust in its institutions,” it added.

IPI Nigeria reaffirmed its solidarity with Ogujiuba and other journalists facing intimidation in Nigeria, calling on the government and security agencies to uphold press freedom and protect the constitutional rights of the media.

The statement was jointly signed by Fidelis Mbah, Deputy President of IPI Nigeria, and Tobi Soniyi, Legal Adviser and Chair of the Advocacy Committee.