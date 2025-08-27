Governor Uzodimma Approves N104,0000 Minimum Wage For Workers

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved a new minimum wage of N104,000 for civil servants in the state.

According reports, the governor made the announcement during a meeting with the state’s labour force at the Government House, Owerri. He also disclosed that medical doctors in the state civil service will now earn N533,000 as their monthly salary.

According to Uzodimma, the upward wage review was made possible by increased internally generated revenue and higher federal allocations. He noted that the revised salary structure is designed to stimulate the state’s economy while enhancing the morale and productivity of workers.

In addition, the governor revealed that his administration has set aside N16 billion to clear outstanding gratuity arrears owed to pensioners in the state.

