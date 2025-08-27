Governor Peter Mbah’s Post On 34th Anniversary Of Enugu State

Happy 34th Anniversary, Enugu State!

Today, we celebrate 34 years of resilience, progress, and unity as Ndi Enugu. From our heritage as the Coal City to our present as a rising hub of innovation and hospitality, we have shown the world who we are - a people of courage and vision.

In just two years, we have begun rewriting Enugu’s story: building security, driving growth, restoring our pride, and laying foundations for prosperity. But our best days are still ahead.

Together, we will make Enugu the preferred destination for investment, tourism, and living in Nigeria. With your support, our dream of an economy of abundance will be fulfilled.

Happy 34th Anniversary, Ndi Enugu!

God bless Enugu State!