GLO Users Applauds Network Upgrade

The network upgrade recently borne by telecommunications giant Globacom has been met with praise from subscribers across Nigeria, who report significant improvement in voice call quality, data speed, and overall service reliability





Mr. Godwin Oghardandukun Oteoritse from Ogbomosho noted that the availability of Gloworld outlet in the city has made accessing services easier. “Voice calls are now better while data speed is faster”, he said. Olarije Balogun, another Ogbomosho resident, also confirmed the network’s stability and faster data.





Similarly, Esther Atanze from Asokoro added that she has noticed drastic improvement in the network’s performance. She commended Glo’s management for responding effectively to subscriber’s needs. Mary John from Kubwa also pointed out that Glo has always been her main line. “Recently, I noticed that the network has greatly improved; I no longer have complaints from my friends and family when we call one another. And even browsing has become very smooth. I make video calls and it goes smoothly too. Keep up the good job, Glo,” she said.





In Lagos island, Mr Sani Sunday remains a delighted customer. He characterize the services as both steady and reliable for both calls and internet use. “I use Glo every day on my phone — it works very well for calls,” he said, rating the network’s stability 10 out of 10. He also lauded the improvement in internet performance, noting that Glo has become his preferred network for browsing.





Likewise, Mr Leke Okufuna, a United states-based entrepreneur who owns a farm in Omi Adio, near Ibadan, said he recently purchased four Glo lines to power a closed-circuit television system .”I tried other networks but found that Glo has the strongest data coverage in the area. I plan to buy one terabyte of data to power my cctv for the year because I’m pleased with the Glo network,” he explained.





Victoria Island resident, Mr. James Aondofa, says his decade- long relationship with Globacom continues to make staying connected easy and reliable, which he says continues to exceed expectations.









Having used the Glo network for over a decade, Mr. Aondofa recently completed a SIM swap (welcome back) process, which, according to him, significantly improved his experience. "Since I did a welcome back on my line, I’ve enjoyed lower call rates, and that has made me love making calls even more," he said.









While addressing the network's stability, Mr. Aondofa applauded Glo’s performance. “For calls, it’s perfect. For browsing, it has been excellent — I really enjoy it,” he remarked.









He further recognised Glo’s wide coverage and dependable service, stating, “Glo is truly everywhere. I’ve used almost every network in Nigeria, but after being let down by others, I moved all my internet services to Glo. It’s been excellent since then.”









In Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Paul Ije from Abuloma described the improvement as remarkable. "The Glo network has really improved. The signal strength is noticeably stronger, allowing me to stay connected without frustrating interruptions. Call quality has also improved significantly, with clearer conversations and far fewer dropped calls. Additionally, the internet speed is better than ever, making browsing, streaming, and downloading smooth and quick".





The story is the same in Benin, Edo state, where Emmanuel Omondiale from Airport Road, Patrick Osayimwewho resides at 2nd Ugbor, GRA, and Umelo Iyobosa from Sapele road all confirmed that Glo network has received a significant boast, resulting in greater satisfaction with both voice and data services.





Stephanie Ifeatu, a resident of Costain area, Lagos Mainland, depends on Glo for her everyday communication needs. Describing her experience, she said delightfully, “I’ve enjoyed using the network for both calls and browsing,”





Sharing his experience in Mpape, Abuja, Biodun Ibrahim, praised the upgrade, saying, “Lately, I realized there has been a great improvement on the network. Now, it is super good, data is fast and voice is perfect. I advise Nigerians to start using Glo network because it is the best today in terms of quality of experience on the network”.





These positive feedbacks reflect the success of Glo’s on going investment in infrastructure aimed at enhancing customer experience nationwide.