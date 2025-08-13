Five Die In Abeokuta Car Race Accident

Tragedy struck in the Ipara area of Remo, Ogun State, when a N30,000 car race wager resulted in an accident that left five people, including three suspected Yahoo boys and two residents, dead.

It was learnt on Tuesday from a source in the community, who pleaded anonymity, that the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to the source, the suspected Yahoo boys had organised a car racing contest with a N30,000 wager for the winner.

The source noted that during the contest, one of the participants lost control and rammed into a nearby shop, killing two bystanders on the spot.

The source disclosed that the driver, alongside two other occupants of the vehicle, got trapped and sustained varying degrees of injury before they were rescued and taken to separate hospitals.

The source said, “The accident happened yesterday (Monday) afternoon. What I gathered was that some guys suspected to be Yahoo boys organised a car racing contest with a N30,000 wager.

“One of the cars lost control and rammed into a shop, killing two people on the spot, and the occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury before they were rescued by emergency responders.”

Similarly, multiple videos of the incident sighted showed some victims lying lifeless on the ground.

Another video showed the damaged building that the car had rammed into and the occupants of the vehicle trapped inside.

Voices of sympathisers wailing about the loss of lives were also heard in the videos, some of which are now being circulated on social media platforms.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed that the driver of the vehicle died at the spot while two other occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rescued at different hospitals.

Akinbiyi, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, disclosed that the victims died at the different hospitals where they were taken.

He noted that the driver of the vehicle had also died at the scene of the accident.

Akinbiyi said, “At about 13:40 hrs on 11/08/2025, a lone fatal accident occurred near the Owolowo area, Ipara Remo. The accident involved an unregistered Lexus car whose driver’s name was unknown and two other occupants, both male, in his vehicle.

“The accident occurred when the driver was heading outwards Fidiwo, but on getting to the aforementioned point, while at high speed, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into one Akeem Ashiru, male, and one Shina Badejo, by the roadside.

“As a result of the impact, the driver, Akeem Ashiru, and Shina Badejo died at the scene.”

He continued that the two other occupants died at the various hospitals where they were receiving treatment.

“Two other occupants were rescued to the Isara State Hospital, while one also died while receiving treatment.

“The other one was referred to OASTH Sagamu, where he also succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” Akinbiyi concluded.

