FG Yet To Fulfil $100,000 Promise ..Super Falcons Captain Ajibade

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has revealed that the team is yet to receive the promised $100,000 reward, along with other commitments made by the Federal Government, following their victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ajibade expressed disappointment over the delay in payment.

Chude asked, “Have they delivered the $100,000”?

“We have not received our money, but hopefully, it would be paid. They have not paid, all the promises, we have not received anything,” she said.

Ajibade led the Super Falcons to victory in Morocco, clinching their record-extending WAFCON title.

Following the triumph, President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) on the team and their technical crew.

The President also rewarded each players with $100k and a three-bedroom flat.

Receiving them at the Presidential Villa on Monday, Tinubu praised the players for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination and courage”, describing their win as a historic achievement for Nigeria.

