EFCC Detains Aminu Tambuwal Over Alleged N189m Fraud

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

 Former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals totalling N189 billion.

The withdrawals are said to contravene the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Tambuwal reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, where he is being interrogated by investigators.

A senior EFCC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the former governor is facing questions over suspicious transactions during his tenure, involving alleged unauthorised withdrawals of public funds.

“The withdrawals are in clear violation of the Money Laundering Act,” the source said, adding that the investigation has been ongoing for months.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment until the interrogation is concluded.

Tambuwal, a senior figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), served as governor from 2015 to 2023 and was previously Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Further details are expected as the investigation continues.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال