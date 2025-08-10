EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster with Two Local Pistols

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  have arrested a suspected internet fraudster with two locally- made pistols

He was arrested alongside 55 others at K- Hotel in Itori,  Ewekoro area of Ogun State on Wednesday,  August 6,  2025 following reliable intelligence on his alleged fraudulent and criminal activities.

Other items recovered from the suspects are six posh cars,  89 mobile phones,  laptops and several incriminating documents.

They will soon be charged to court.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال