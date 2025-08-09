Court Orders Forfeiture Of Billion Naira" The Hook Hotel ", Vehicles Linked To Lagos Drug Lord

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured the final forfeiture of an 80-room The Hook Hotel (also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge) in Victoria Island, Lagos linked to a drug trafficking syndicate,

This was revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who described the court order as another major win in NDLEA’s ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit drug trafficking.





According to Babafemi, the hotel, which was used as a front for the distribution of illegal substances, was raided between April 25 and April 26.

Three individuals, Eze Ayitu, Ofuokwu Samuel, and Emmanuel Ameh, were arrested at the premise of The Hook Hotel (also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge) located on Waziri Ibrahim Street.

Two other suspects, Noble Philip and Kenneth, are still on the run.

During the operation, NDLEA operatives recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud—a potent cannabis variant—totalling 417.3 kilograms with a street value estimated at ₦1.042 billion.





“The landed property located at No. 16 Waziri Ibrahim Street, off Elsie Femi Pearse Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, was forfeited alongside several other items,” Babafemi stated.

The other forfeited items include:

A Toyota Sienna (KJA 79 HJ)

A Volkswagen delivery van (AAA 525 JE)

A KIA Cerato (BDG 860 GQ)

A black Land Cruiser Prado (AKD 472 DZ)

A red Grand Caravan Dodge (APP 847 YF)

A white Mazda Bus (KTU 241 AAA)

A Mercedes Benz Truck (ASB 500 XY)

A gold Toyota Corolla (EKY 295 JT)

An ash-coloured Sienna Mini Bus

84 television sets

70 air conditioners

13 brand new refrigerators

The final forfeiture order was granted on July 18 by Justice Ibrahim Ahmad Kala, following motion number FHC/L/MISC/447/2025 filed by the NDLEA.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, applauded both the legal teams and the judiciary for their roles in securing the judgment.





“Nothing serves the cause of justice more than when criminals are compelled to forfeit everything they’ve acquired from the drug trade,” Marwa said.

He added, “We’re pleased with this judicial decision. It not only motivates our officers to continue their efforts but also sends a powerful deterrent message in the fight against drug trafficking.”