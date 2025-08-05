COAS Advocates Robust Welfare Reforms To Prepare Soldiers For Life After Service

In a significant move to enhance the welfare of Nigerian Army (NA) personnel, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has directed the reorganization of existing welfare schemes and the introduction of new initiatives aligned with his Soldier First philosophy. This announcement was made on 4 August 2025, at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounts (NASFA) Auditorium, Arakan Cantonment, Apapa, Lagos, during the Third Quarter Year 2025 Veteran Affairs Pre-Retirement Training/Business Development Seminar.

The seminar, themed “Building Resilience of Personnel/Veterans for Thriving in Post-Retirement Life,” is designed to equip personnel with the knowledge and mindset necessary to transition successfully into civilian life. Represented by Major General Thanks Numbere, Commander, Corps of Engineers, the COAS emphasized that the Soldier First Philosophy prioritizes the needs of soldiers, preparing them not only for the rigors of military service but also for the uncertainties that accompany life after service.

This approach underscores the Army's commitment to the welfare and well-being of its personnel, both during and after their service. The also seminar aligns with the COAS Command Philosophy, which aims to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army into a well-motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

In his opening remarks, the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General LA Fejokwu, represented by the Deputy Chief of Administration (Veterans Affairs Directorate) Major General Tamunobere Opuene, highlighting the significance of the event in preparing Nigerian Army personnel and veterans for a more fulfilling and productive post-military life.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed delight at hosting the seminar, describing it as a timely and impactful initiative. He urged participants to make good use of the opportunity to grasp the knowledge that would be shared during the seminar, emphasizing that the knowledge gained would enable them to function optimally in various capacities in society.

The seminar marked a significant step in the Nigerian Army's commitment to the welfare of its personnel, demonstrating the NA's dedication to preparing soldiers for life after service.

The first day of the week-long seminar featured presentations by facilitators , presentation of souvenirs, and group photographs sessions.



