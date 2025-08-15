Boy Killed By Kidnappers In Anambra For Refusing To Have Sex With Sister









A yet-to-be-identified boy has been brutally murdered by suspected kidnappers in Anambra State after allegedly refusing their demand to sexually assault his own sister.





The shocking incident was revealed by former Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, via Gwamnishu’s official Facebook page.





According to Gwamnishu, the boy was abducted alongside his two sisters by armed men. When the family failed to meet the ransom demand, the kidnappers allegedly subjected the children to inhuman treatment.





The abductors reportedly ordered the boy to violate one of his sisters. When he refused, they killed him in retaliation.





,” Gwamnishu wrote: “This is more than a crime; it is a wake-up call. No child, no woman, no citizen should live under the shadow of such terror.”





He called on the government and security agencies to take decisive action, urging them to dismantle kidnapping syndicates, intensify security patrols, and ensure swift justice for victims.





When contacted, Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said via text message: "There is no such report before me. I will make enquiries and get back to you. Send me the video if you have it."





While the investigation continues, efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing accomplices and ensure they face the full weight of the law.”











