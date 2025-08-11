Another Passenger Assaults Airline Crew Few Days After Kwam 1 ( Videos )

Another major airport incident occurred at Uyo International Airport at the weekend as a female passenger engaged crew of Ibom Air in  fisticuffs 

The incident is coming few days after another one featuring Fuji musician Kwam 1 occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja

In a video circulating on social media,  the unnamed female passenger was seen slapping Air hostesses over an undisclosed issue which it was later learnt has to do with the passenger's refusal to switch off her office and decided to attack an air hostess 

She was later bundled out of the aircraft 

CKNNews gathered that the aircraft bound for Lagos was eventually cancelled 

Videos 




CKN NEWS

