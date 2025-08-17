Amnesty Intl Accuses Nigerian Army Of Deliberate Killings Of IPOB , ESN Members

Following denial by the Nigerian military that its personnel engaged in extrajudicial killings in the South-East, Amnesty International (AI) has said it has “concrete evidence,” including names and addresses of individuals, allegedly killed by security forces in the region.

The human rights group claimed that many of the victims were targeted during military and police operations in areas suspected of harbouring members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) or its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, had dismissed Amnesty’s claims, asserting that security forces do not engage in extrajudicial killings and that operations in the South-East have instead reduced the capacity of criminal groups. He also accused the rights group of consistently targeting the military with biased reports.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, Isah Sanusi, Country Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, however, pushed back, saying the report also documented attacks against military personnel and their facilities.

“It is not about condemning the military. We are doing the honest thing, documenting human rights violations regardless of who committed them,” he said, adding that Amnesty wrote to the military before the report’s release but received no response.

Sanusi revealed that the organisation interviewed 100 individuals in the region, 95 of them face-to-face, while compiling its latest 128-page report, “A Decade of Impunity: Attacks and Unlawful Killings in South-East Nigeria.”

According to the report, over 1,844 people were killed between January 2021 and June 2023, with documented cases of torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and other human rights violations by the military, police, the Ebube Agu regional security outfit, and non-state actors.

Sanusi noted that many killings happened in operations targeting IPoB and ESN strongholds. “We have our evidence, and we are very glad to present it. We are always in touch with families of victims,” he said. “Let us sit down, look at those cases, find out who did what and when, and make sure that the full weight of the law comes in to ensure justice.”



