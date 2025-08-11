African Goju Nigeria Celebrates Martial Arts Institute @ 50, African Goju @ 40 Years and African Goju Nigeria @ 40 years

Recently, African Goju Nigeria joined the global African Goju and South American Goju family in a quadruple celebration to mark the 50th Anniversary of Martial Arts Institute, the 40th Anniversary celebrations of both African Goju and African Goju Nigeria, and the 39th anniversary of South American Goju.

This event which was the 3rd edition of the Annual African Goju Martial Arts Award Ceremony, held on June 2, 2025, at Bedas Hotel, Accra, Ghana, a was well attended by numerous foundation members of the Martial Arts Institute, Great Warrior/Grandmaster Ohio-Michael Elakhe, the Chief Instructor of African Goju Nigeria, students of African Goju Ghana, journalists and members of the public.

Nigeria made history at the event which had many of the foundation members of the institute in attendance, when for the first time in the annals of Martial Arts Institute, African Goju and South American Goju, student, students at the beginners Orange Belt level; RaeShawn, Roland and Pearl Richard-Okon of African Goju Nigeria (Gbagada 1 Club), won the prestigious George Herward-Mills Kata of the Year award 2024, as their execution of the White Belt, Zagores 11-Movements, Yellow Belts Breathing Kata and Blocking System and Orange Belts Golden Swan Kata, in one flow was adjudged the winning entry. This made them the first beginners level students to win the award, and the first to perform their entry of more than one kata as a synchronized rendition; while all blindfolded.

Prof. Gwira also conferred Honorary Awards on four accomplished Nigerian martial artist; Taekwondos Grandmaster George Ashiru and Grandmaster Emmanuel Ikpeme, Shotokan Karates Shihan Micklem Emechete and Kickboxings Grandmaster Mykel Eneduwa. These recognitions come on the heels of a previous conferment during the 2nd edition of the Annual African Goju Martial Arts Award Ceremony, one of the fathers of Martial Arts in Nigeria; Dr. Jack E. Mbom.

Prof. Gwira stated that the awards were conferred on them based on their contributions to growth of their respective martial arts system, their contributions to the continued sustenance of martial arts in Nigeria, and their cordial relationship with African Goju.

The Martial Artist of the Year 2024 went to Grandmaster Oscar Corales Hervoso, Chief Instructor of South American Goju Bolivia, while Amarlai Armar, Herbie Ankrah and Bridgette Jofre were inducted into the Ken Gwira Hall of Fame. As has become a notable highlight of these events, to mark these landmark celebrations, there were displays of the famous Goju Dance to Prof Gwira song titled; Dance the Goju Dance, by some young students of African Goju Ghana. The highlight of the event was the presentation of a commemorative - recognition plaque from the African Goju and South American Goju family worldwide, to Prof Danny Gwira by Great Warrior/Grandmaster Ken Gwira.

Sequel to this celebration of the landmarks, Great Warrior/Grandmaster Ohio-Michael and African Goju Nigeria also recently hosted a ceremony at the Subterranean underground lounge of Diamond Hotel in Anthony Village, where a plaque, certificate and cash award were presented to the African Goju Kata of the Year 2024 winners, and the Honourary Black belt award certificates were presented to the illustrious winners, while they were decorated with their Black Belts.





Great Warrior/Grandmaster Ohio-Michael, who received the awards on behalf of the winning trio and the Honourary award winners, thanked Prof. Gwira and the entire African Goju and South American Goju system for the honours done to his students. He noted that RaeShawn, Roland and Pearl had practiced hard for several months to put together their winning entry, and he feels fulfilled in seeing that their efforts were adjudged good enough to snap the prestigious award. Speaking on the honourary awards, he also added that the camaraderie between African Goju and other martial arts systems in Nigeria, which birthed these recognitions, are cherished and sustained ideals which span decades of African Gojus history in the country.

Martial Arts Institute which was founded in Accra, Ghana in 1975 by young Danny Gwira, where he trained enthusiasts in Taekwondo, before migrating to Shotokan Karate. He eventually migrated to Chinese Goju following his meeting with Prof. Ron Van Clief, and it was here that the Prof sowed that the seed of an Africa-centric self-defense system which incorporates his unique African fighting style, in his heart. He completed the curriculum of his martial arts style in 1985 and named it African Goju. Coming to Nigeria later that year, he introduced the fighting system to the public for the first time, making Lagos, Nigeria African Gojus launchpad nation.

The 2026 edition of the awards is scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria.

Grand Master Ohio Michael Elakhe can be reached via: Calls/WhatsApp- 08086219990, 07039701001, and e-mail- okhaide.oe@gmail.com, and africangojunigeria@gmail.com