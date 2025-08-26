A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Ayowale Aledejana was stabbed to death in a home in south-east London, United Kingdom.

The Met Police said officers were called to Monson Road, New Cross, at around 7.26pm on Saturday, August 2, 2025 after a man was found with stab wounds.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and London Air Ambulance medics but Mr Aledjana, from South Norwood, Croydon, died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The incident happened across the road from what was the Duke of Albany pub, which featured in the 2004 film Shaun Of The D3ad.

A forensics tent has been set up on the pavement, and flowers have been left outside the terraced house.

A 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of m8rder and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Ayowale’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I understand this incident will be concerning and we are carrying out a fast-paced and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to us to do so.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 6271/02AUG.”