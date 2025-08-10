2027 : I'll Change Nigeria's Constitution And Stop Corruption Within One Month If Elected..Rotimi Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, says if he is elected as President of Nigeria in 2027, he will change the Nigerian constitution and end corruption within one month in office.

CKNNews reports that the former Rivers state governor and one-time Minister of Transport, made this vow while speaking at an X space tagged ‘Weekend Politics’. He is quoted to have said if he doesn’t end corruption within a month as president, he will tender his resignation.

‘’If I become President, I will change the constitution from indigeneship to citizenship. If I do not end corruption in Nigeria within one month, I will tender my resignation.''he reportedly said

The former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) further alleged that some influential people in the country visit the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to steal money.

Speaking on the electoral system of the country, Amaechi described Professor Yakubu Mahmood as the worst Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far.

“I challenged the present FCT Minister, Wike, to take a walk along the streets of Port Harcourt, which will reveal who is healthy and who the people actually loved.

It enrages me that those very influential among the ruling class visit CBN often to steal money. If they could use all the money they are pocketing to improve security and the economy, Nigeria wouldn’t be in such dire straits today.

The worst INEC chairman in the history of Nigeria is Mahmood Yakubu,” he said.

He, however, added that he would not reverse the removal of the subsidy if elected President. Rather, he promised to direct the funds into the pockets of Nigerians.

“I will not reverse the removal of subsidies. I will instead direct the funds into the pockets of Nigerians, not the elite” he noted