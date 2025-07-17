Yahaya Bello Weds Fourth Wife In Private Abuja Ceremony





Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has married a fourth wife, Hiqma, in a ceremony held over the weekend in Abuja.

The private event was attended by close friends and family members. Confirmation of the marriage came through an Instagram post by Bello’s third wife, Hafiza Yahaya Bello, who publicly welcomed Hiqma to the family.

“Our family just got a little bigger and more loving,” she wrote, expressing gratitude and praying for peace and blessings in their home.

Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), was previously married to Amina Oyiza Bello, Rashida Yahaya Bello, and Hafiza Bello.

Known for his low-profile personal life, Bello has largely kept his family affairs out of the spotlight. His latest marriage adds a new chapter to his private life following the conclusion of his gubernatorial tenure.

He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



