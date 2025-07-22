We’ll Prosecute, Ban Visa Fraudsters From Entry...US Embassy Warns Nigerians

The United States government has doubled down on its visa curb and immigration crackdown, threatening to pursue criminal charges against Nigerians who engage in visa fraud.

This comes days after the US Embassy in Nigeria commended the federal government over its efforts to resolve the most recent visa validity issues, where the US government reduced visa duration for Nigerians to three months and single entry.

In a post on its X handle announcing the measure, the US Mission in Nigeria said that those who bring in and harbour “illegal aliens” to the US would also face a similar fate.

The Mission also reiterated the US resolve to permanently deny those who entered the country with fake documents future access to the United States.

“U.S. government inter-agency efforts combat fraud and will end illegal immigration. Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbour illegal aliens,” the Mission stated.

Visa expiration

This latest warning comes on the heels of recent travel guidance by the United States Embassy in Nigeria, declaring that the U.S. visa expiration date does not determine the duration of stay in the country.

The Embassy emphasised that the length of time a Nigerian traveller could remain in the U.S. was decided by Customs and Border Protection, CBP, officers at the port of entry, instead of the date stamped on the visa.

The embassy called on travellers to pay attention to their I-94 form to avoid costly immigration missteps.

“The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in the United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection, CBP, officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date.

“A US visa allows you entry to a US port of entry and request permission to enter. How long you are allowed to stay in the United States is not your visa expiration date.

‘’The CBP determines your ‘Admit Until Date’ upon your arrival and you can check the date by which you must depart online at i94.cbp.dhs.gov.”

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a strong advisory to its citizens residing in Nigeria, urging them to comply immediately with new immigration directives from the federal government.

The advisory comes on the heels of a severe warning issued by Donald Trump’s administration to foreign nationals who overstay their visa validity.

The embassy also cautioned that such action could result in deportation and a permanent ban on re-entering the country.

Prior to the warning by the US, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had stated that there would be strict penalties for foreigners who overstayed their visas in the country.

He further encouraged all foreigners in Nigeria to regularise their immigration status through the immigration amnesty portal, which would be available until the end of July.

Issuing a warning to its citizens yesterday, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, through a statement on its website, advised all Americans residing in Nigeria to comply with the new directives to avoid penalties that may be imposed for non-compliance.

The statement read: “The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that effective August 1, 2025, the Nigerian Federal Government will begin imposing strict penalties on foreigners who have overstayed their visas.

“To provide an opportunity for affected individuals to comply with immigration regulations, an online immigration amnesty portal is available until the end of July. The portal allows visitors to regularise their stay before the penalties are enforced.

“US citizens currently in Nigeria who have overstayed their visa are strongly encouraged to regularise their stay through the amnesty portal before July 31, 2025. Failure to do so may result in significant financial penalties and long-term restrictions on re-entry to Nigeria. All U.S. citizens are reminded to adhere to Nigerian visa regulations to avoid complications.”

The embassy further noted that, as part of broader immigration reforms, Nigeria’s interior ministry introduced a $15 daily surcharge for each day a visitor overstayed his/her visa, effective May 1, 2025. An amnesty period, during which individuals can regularise their status without incurring fines, will end on July 31, 2025.

“The penalties after August 1, include that visitors who fail to regularise their status by the end of the amnesty period will be subject to the accrued daily surcharge. Overstays of six months or more will result in a five-year ban on re-entry.

“Overstays of one year or more will result in a 10-year re-entry ban. The newly launched portal enables holders of expired visa-on-arrival permits, lapsed single-entry visas, or overdue expatriate residence cards to submit applications for a stay permit online, upload required supporting documents, obtain clearance without visiting an immigration office.

‘’ This streamlined system eliminates the need for in-person visits, long queues, and additional fees, making compliance with immigration requirements more accessible,” the embassy added.



