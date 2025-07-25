Veteran Nigerian Music Producer, PMAN President Femi Lasode Dies At 70

Obafemi Lasode, film director, producer, and songwriter, has died at the age of 70.

Obafemi Lasode, a celebrated Nigerian musician, film director, producer, and songwriter, has passed away at the age of 70.

The news of his death was announced on Friday by Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, a former president of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN). Tee Mac took to social media to pay tribute to the multi-talented creative, confirming that Lasode died on Friday.

Born on December 4, 1955, Lasode carved a distinguished career in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. He was known not only for his work in music but also for his influence in film and theatre. Over the decades, he contributed to the growth of African storytelling through various artistic mediums and remained a respected figure in the creative community.

Tee Mac described him as a veteran whose works spanned music production, directing, and playwriting. “Obafemi Lasode, a Nigerian veteran musician, film director, producer, songwriter, and playwright, died today,” he wrote.

Lasode’s death marks the end of an era for many who admired his passion, creativity, and commitment to the arts. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in Nigeria’s cultural and entertainment landscape.